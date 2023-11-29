Wednesday, November 29, 2023
N.Korea defends satellite launch at UN as Kim takes images of White House

Agencies
November 29, 2023
International

UNITED NATIONS-North Korea’s ambassador made a rare appearance at the UN Security Council on Monday to defend his country’s launch of a spy satellite, as leader Kim Jong Un studied images including of the White House and Pentagon. Western powers, Japan and South Korea have said North Korea violated Security Council resolutions by launching the satellite last week. The totalitarian state has said that its new eye in the sky has already provided images of major US and South Korean military sites, as well as photos of the Italian capital Rome. On Monday it took “in detail” images of the White House and the Pentagon in Washington.

