Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Nayyar Bukhari appointed PPPP Secretary General

Nayyar Bukhari appointed PPPP Secretary General
Our Staff Reporter
November 29, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan Peoples Party senior leader Nayyar Hussain Bukhari was appointed yesterday as the General Secretary of the PPP Parliamentar­ians. The development came after Bukhari held a meeting with PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in Islam­abad. On this occasion, Zardari gave approval of Bukhari’s appointment as the general secretary of PPP Parliamentarians. Bukhari is already PPP’s Secretary General. Both the leaders exchanged views on the country’s political situation. A few days ago, PPPP Farhatul­lah Babar tendered his resignation from party post of general secretary citing growing age.

