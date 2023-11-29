 Nida Dar’s four-fer gives Pakistan women’s team a winning start on New Zealand tour 

LAHORE- Nida Dar’s four-wicket haul led Paki­stan women’s team to a 57-run win over New Zealand XI in a 50-over practice game at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln University in Christchurch on Tuesday. According to informa­tion made available here, the practice match allowed both sides to play their 15 players in an innings. Opting to bat first, Pakistan women scored 238 for the loss of 13 wickets in 50 overs. In the batting depart­ment, wicketkeeper-batter Na­jiha Alvi top-scored for her side with a 52-ball 38, which includ­ed two fours. For New Zealand XI, GES Sullivan and LM Kasper­ek bagged four and three wick­ets, respectively. In turn, New Zealand XI managed to score 181 and lost 13 wickets in their 50 overs. Opening batter AG Gerken was the top run-getter for the losing side, scoring 42 off 78 balls, hitting six boundar­ies. Captain Nida was the most successful bowler for her side, clinching four wickets for 11 runs in four overs. Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig and Nashra Sundhu grabbed two wickets each.