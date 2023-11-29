OIC dilemma

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) consists of 57 Muslim countries and aims to protect member countries while promoting peace, harmony, and dialogue among them. In recent years, there has been a perception that the OIC is too vulnerable to achieve its core objectives, and this perception appears to be becoming a reality, particularly in its response to the conflict between Palestine and Israel.
Palestinian Arabs in Gaza are facing a severe and violent conflict, with denial of basic necessities by Israeli authorities. The OIC, in its recent meeting, failed to propose effective solutions or take concrete steps to address the ongoing war. Suggestions such as suspending ties with Israel or boycotting Israeli products were discussed but no decisive actions were taken.
The OIC’s role in protecting the Palestinians and halting the conflict has been inadequate, marked by a lack of meaningful measures. Urgent and substantial efforts are needed from the OIC to address the conflict, prevent further escalation, and contribute to peace and prosperity in the region.
MUHAMMAD IBRAHIM,
Sindh.