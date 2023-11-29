Orientation programme for newly-admitted undergraduate students at UVAS

LAHORE - The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore organized an orientation programme for newly-admitted students of undergraduate degree classes here in City Campus Lahore while other campuses of UVAS including Ravi Campus Pattoki, CVAS Jahng and KBCMACVAS Narowal attended this ceremony through video link on Tuesday. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the orientation programme while Convener Admission Committee/ Dean Faculty of Life Sciences Business Management Prof Dr Muhammad Azam, Chairman Department of Parasitology/Principal Students Affairs Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Dean Faculty of Biosciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, Registrar Sajjad Hyder and a large number of newly-admitted students with their parents and senior faculty members and administrative officers of UVAS were present.