 Over 1100 graduates conferred degrees at University of Wah convocation

ISLAMABAD-University of Wah held its 11th Convocation the other day, at UW Auditorium to honor the outstanding accomplishments of its graduating students.

The Governor of Punjab and Chancellor of the University, Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman, presided over the ceremony as the chief guest. Many dignitaries, educationists, community representatives, faculty members, graduating students, and their parents attended the Ceremony. Vice Chancellor University of Wah, Prof. Dr. Jameel-Un Nabi, welcomed the graduates and praised them for being catalysts of change for the university.

During his speech, he highlighted some recent accomplishments of the University, including receiving consecutive Academic Excellence Awards, ranking highly in THE Impact and UI GreenMetric Rankings for 2023, being awarded research grants, launching new academic programs, and promoting research culture. He advised students to keep learning in today’s rapidly changing world but also understand the importance of upholding integrity, showing empathy, and practicing ethical behavior in their personal and professional lives. By embracing these values, they will be better equipped to make the right decisions and contribute to creating a better world.

During the ceremony, outstanding students were awarded for their exceptional academic achievements, leadership qualities, and contributions to various fields. Thirty-six students were awarded Gold Medals, Distinguished Students’ Awards, and a Student of the Year Award in their respective faculties. In addition, 1158 undergraduate and graduate students conferred degrees in Basic Sciences, Computer Science, Engineering, Management Sciences, Social Sciences, and humanities.

During his address, the Chancellor of the University, Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman, congratulated students for their academic achievements, dedication and hard work. He encouraged students to use their acquired knowledge and problem-solving skills to make significant contributions to society. He also accredited the efforts of the management and faculty of the university for their commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and societal impact.

In the end, the Chief Guest again extended his heartfelt felicitations to the graduating students and their parents and wished them success in their future endeavors.