The ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza is indeed a grave situation, and the lack of significant international action to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians is deeply concerning. The root causes of the crisis, as you rightly point out, are complex and multifaceted, involving longstanding political tensions, religious conflicts, and the ongoing Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories.

The Israeli pursuit of constructing the Third Temple, a religiously motivated endeavor that encroaches upon the Al-Aqsa Mosque, a sacred site for Muslims, has fueled tensions and exacerbated the situation. The unwavering support of the United States and the West for Israel has further entrenched the imbalance of power, allowing Israel to maintain control over Palestinian territories and suppress Palestinian resistance.

As you aptly state, the global context, with its economic dependence on the United States and the constraints imposed by IMF policies, limits the ability of countries like Pakistan to intervene effectively to support Palestinians. Moreover, there’s a reluctance among many nations to act due to fear of repercussions and potential economic or political sanctions.

Islam, as the second-largest religion globally, does indeed place a responsibility on Muslim nations to aid their Palestinian brethren. However, the reluctance to act is often driven by political considerations and calculations of self-interest, overshadowing humanitarian concerns. This is evident in Pakistan’s non-recognition of Israel despite the plight of Palestinians, a decision largely motivated by fear of economic and political consequences.

The silence from Arab and Gulf states, particularly those geographically and historically tied to the plight of Gaza, is particularly disheartening. The contrast between past actions, such as King Faisal’s bold move of blocking oil supplies in response to Israeli aggression, and the current inaction is stark. The absence of strong condemnation and concrete support from these nations has emboldened Israel and exacerbated the suffering of Palestinians.

The question of why the international community, including Muslim nations and those with historical ties to Palestine, remains largely silent in the face of such a dire humanitarian crisis is a complex one. It’s a combination of political calculations, economic dependencies, and the reluctance to challenge the prevailing power dynamics that has led to this inaction.

In conclusion, the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza is a tragedy that demands urgent attention and decisive action. The international community, including Muslim nations and those with historical ties to Palestine, must rise to this challenge and break their silence. Only through concerted efforts and a commitment to human rights can the suffering of Palestinians be alleviated and a just resolution to the conflict achieved.