Paris Hilton is in her ‘mom era’ and loving it

NEW YORK - Paris Hilton is loving life as a mom of two. Hilton and her husband Carter Reum welcomed their second child, daughter London, they announced on Thanksgiving. The couple welcomed their son, Phoenix Barron, back in January. “I’m just over the moon that our little princess is here!” Hilton told People. “My life just feels so complete, having my little baby boy and now my little girl.” She added that they’re feeling “grateful and so happy.” “I am so excited to have our first holidays together,” Hilton told the publication. “Thanksgiving was so special, surprising everyone with London and getting to show Phoenix the Christmas tree for the first time. Seeing his eyes light up and seeing the wonder in his eyes, it’s such a magical experience. I can’t wait for our first Christmas together as a family.”