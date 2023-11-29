Wednesday, November 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Past in Perspective

Past in Perspective
November 29, 2023
Opinions, Past in Perspective

“We are all Greeks. Our laws, our literature, our religion, our arts have their root in Greece.”
–Percy Bysshe Shelley

The Colossus of Rhodes, a monumental statue of the sun god Helios, stood astride the entrance of the ancient Greek harbor city of Rhodes. Erected around 280 BC, this awe-inspiring bronze statue symbolised unity and resilience. Towering nearly 100 feet high, it was a testament to artistic and engineering marvels of its era. Sadly, its existence was short-lived, standing for a mere 54 years before an earthquake toppled it. Despite its brief lifespan, the Colossus of Rhodes left an enduring legacy, inspiring wonder and admiration for centuries, symbolising the ingenuity and grandeur of ancient civilisations.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1701147506.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023