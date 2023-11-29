PM arrives in Kuwait on two-day official visit

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar arrives in Kuwait on two-day official visit.

Upon his arrival, Kuwait Minister for Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Dr. Jassim Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ostad welcomed him.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will meet with the Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and his counterpart Sheikh Ahmed Al-Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

On this occasion, MoUs will be signed for mutual cooperation in various sectors including manpower, information technology, minerals and mining, food security, energy and defense.