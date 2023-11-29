PM Kakar arrives in Kuwait on 2-day visit

KUWAIT CITY - Caretaker Prime Min­ister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday ar­rived here on a two-day official visit to meet the Kuwaiti leadership.

Upon his arrival at the airport, Kuwait’s Minister for Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Dr Jas­sim Mohammed Abdul­lah Al-Ostad received the prime minister, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Pakistan’s Ambas­sador to Kuwait Malik Muhammad Farooq and other senior diplomatic officials were also pres­ent on the occasion.

During his visit, the caretaker prime min­ister will meet Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Prime Minis­ter Sheikh Ahmed Al-Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. A new era of economic and eco­nomic cooperation be­tween the two countries would begin during the visit as a number of mem­orandums of understand­ing would be signed for mutual cooperation in various sectors including manpower, information technology, minerals and mining, food security, en­ergy and defense, it was added. As a traditional Ku­waiti welcoming gesture, the caretaker prime min­ister was also presented “Kahwa” upon his arrival.