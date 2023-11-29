Wednesday, November 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PM Kakar arrives in Kuwait on 2-day visit

PM Kakar arrives in Kuwait on 2-day visit
APP
November 29, 2023
Headlines, International, Newspaper

KUWAIT CITY  -  Caretaker Prime Min­ister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday ar­rived here on a two-day official visit to meet the Kuwaiti leadership. 

Upon his arrival at the airport, Kuwait’s Minister for Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Dr Jas­sim Mohammed Abdul­lah Al-Ostad received the prime minister, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Pakistan’s Ambas­sador to Kuwait Malik Muhammad Farooq and other senior diplomatic officials were also pres­ent on the occasion.

During his visit, the caretaker prime min­ister will meet Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Prime Minis­ter Sheikh Ahmed Al-Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. A new era of economic and eco­nomic cooperation be­tween the two countries would begin during the visit as a number of mem­orandums of understand­ing would be signed for mutual cooperation in various sectors including manpower, information technology, minerals and mining, food security, en­ergy and defense, it was added. As a traditional Ku­waiti welcoming gesture, the caretaker prime min­ister was also presented “Kahwa” upon his arrival.

Drop-in pitches installed at Perth Stadium ahead of the upcoming NRMA Insurance West Test between Australia and Pakistan

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1701147506.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023