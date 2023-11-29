Wednesday, November 29, 2023
PML-N interviews candidates to award party tickets

PML-N interviews candidates to award party tickets
Our Staff Reporter
November 29, 2023
RAWALPINDI  -  Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) has started the process of distributing tickets for provincial and national assembly constituencies for the upcoming General Elections on February 8th. In this regard, a meeting, chaired by Senator Pervez Rashid, the divisional coordinator of the commit­tee, was underway at the residence of committee member Tahira Aurangzeb. President PML-N Rawalpindi Division Malik Abrar, Ataullah Tarar and Haneef Abbasi were in attendance. Interviews for candidates requesting party tickets from five tehsils of Rawalpindi dis­trict, including Metropolitan and Cantt areas, were scheduled for Tuesday. Earlier, the committee had conducted interviews with candidates from At­tock district for the seats in the na­tional and provincial assemblies. The Coordination Committee will present its recommendations to the central parliamentary board of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

Our Staff Reporter

