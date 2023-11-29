PML-N interviews candidates to award party tickets

RAWALPINDI - Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) has started the process of distributing tickets for provincial and national assembly constituencies for the upcoming General Elections on February 8th. In this regard, a meeting, chaired by Senator Pervez Rashid, the divisional coordinator of the committee, was underway at the residence of committee member Tahira Aurangzeb. President PML-N Rawalpindi Division Malik Abrar, Ataullah Tarar and Haneef Abbasi were in attendance. Interviews for candidates requesting party tickets from five tehsils of Rawalpindi district, including Metropolitan and Cantt areas, were scheduled for Tuesday. Earlier, the committee had conducted interviews with candidates from Attock district for the seats in the national and provincial assemblies. The Coordination Committee will present its recommendations to the central parliamentary board of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.