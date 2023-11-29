PML-N manifesto to provide practical solution to Pakistan’s challenges: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD - Central Information Secretary of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Marriyum Au­rangzeb on Tuesday said that her party’s election manifesto was set to offer a dependable and effec­tive solution to Pakistan’s challenges.

She said in a statement that the manifesto of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was nearing completion, shaped with input from vari­ous sections and experts.

Marriyum Aurangzeb emphasized that PML-N, in line with the party’s tradition and history, would not merely make promises but present a compre­hensive plan to attain development goals.

PML-N had consistently delivered on its prom­ises in the past and is committed to doing so once again, she said, adding the party’s government aimed to bring continued ease to people’s lives.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that adhering to its tradition, the party was prioritizing economic re­covery, self-reliance, and alleviating people from inflation. She highlighted that recommendations were being put forth regarding the supremacy of the constitution, reforms for the rule of law, en­hancements in administrative affairs, and the pro­motion of good governance.

The foremost objective of her party is to guaran­tee citizens’ rights by initiating reforms in the jus­tice system, aiming for accessible and swift justice.

Promoting foreign relations, establishing peace, strengthening national defense are among the im­portant points of the manifesto, she highlighted that the manifesto included crucial aspects such as enhancing foreign relations, fostering peace, and fortifying national defense.