PML-N manifesto to provide practical solution to Pakistan’s challenges: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD - Central Information Secretary of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said that her party’s election manifesto was set to offer a dependable and effective solution to Pakistan’s challenges.
She said in a statement that the manifesto of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was nearing completion, shaped with input from various sections and experts.
Marriyum Aurangzeb emphasized that PML-N, in line with the party’s tradition and history, would not merely make promises but present a comprehensive plan to attain development goals.
PML-N had consistently delivered on its promises in the past and is committed to doing so once again, she said, adding the party’s government aimed to bring continued ease to people’s lives.
Marriyum Aurangzeb said that adhering to its tradition, the party was prioritizing economic recovery, self-reliance, and alleviating people from inflation. She highlighted that recommendations were being put forth regarding the supremacy of the constitution, reforms for the rule of law, enhancements in administrative affairs, and the promotion of good governance.
The foremost objective of her party is to guarantee citizens’ rights by initiating reforms in the justice system, aiming for accessible and swift justice.
Promoting foreign relations, establishing peace, strengthening national defense are among the important points of the manifesto, she highlighted that the manifesto included crucial aspects such as enhancing foreign relations, fostering peace, and fortifying national defense.