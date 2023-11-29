PPP vows to win polls

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday said it will win polls under the leader­ship of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Speaking at a news conference here along with Malaika Raza, Sibtul Haider Bokhari and Nazir Dhoki, Faisal Karim Kundi, the Secre­tary Information of the PPP said the PPP will win in the February elections.

“Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be the can­didate for Prime Minis­ter. After the elections, we plan to collaborate with allies, complete the number game, and form a government,” he said. He said the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) has historically ma­nipulated institutions in politics and is attempt­ing to break new ground for another heir. He said that installing a new PM might not be beneficial for the country. “Instead of becoming selected it is better for us to re­main in opposition,” he contended. Kundi hoped that the Election Com­mission of Pakistan will conduct a free and fair election. Announcing the celebration of the 56th anniversary of the PPP in Quetta, he said Bila­wal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari will ad­dress party workers in the city. “They will also announce an action plan regarding the elections in Quetta,” he added.