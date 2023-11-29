PPP vows to win polls

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday said it will win polls under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Speaking at a news conference here along with Malaika Raza, Sibtul Haider Bokhari and Nazir Dhoki, Faisal Karim Kundi, the Secretary Information of the PPP said the PPP will win in the February elections.
“Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be the candidate for Prime Minister. After the elections, we plan to collaborate with allies, complete the number game, and form a government,” he said. He said the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) has historically manipulated institutions in politics and is attempting to break new ground for another heir. He said that installing a new PM might not be beneficial for the country. “Instead of becoming selected it is better for us to remain in opposition,” he contended. Kundi hoped that the Election Commission of Pakistan will conduct a free and fair election. Announcing the celebration of the 56th anniversary of the PPP in Quetta, he said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari will address party workers in the city. “They will also announce an action plan regarding the elections in Quetta,” he added.