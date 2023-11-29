Wednesday, November 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Rangers seize smuggled goods worth Rs120m in coordinated operation

OUR STAFF REPORT
November 29, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-The Pakistan Rangers Sindh, collaborating with Customs officials and police, launched an anti-smuggling mission based on a tip-off.
They successfully confiscated a substantial cache of smuggled merchandise valued at approximately Rs120 million from concealed warehouses situated in Yousuf Goth, Baldia Town.
The haul comprised illicitly imported confectionery, Iranian blankets, and a variety of food items. The intercepted contraband, totalling a significant value, has been transferred to Customs authorities using 12 trucks for subsequent legal procedures. Simultaneously, ongoing raids aim to apprehend individuals connected to this illegal smuggling activity. According to a spokesperson from Sindh Rangers, the operation signifies their ongoing efforts against smuggling within the region.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1701147506.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023