Rangers seize smuggled goods worth Rs120m in coordinated operation

KARACHI-The Pakistan Rangers Sindh, collaborating with Customs officials and police, launched an anti-smuggling mission based on a tip-off.

They successfully confiscated a substantial cache of smuggled merchandise valued at approximately Rs120 million from concealed warehouses situated in Yousuf Goth, Baldia Town.

The haul comprised illicitly imported confectionery, Iranian blankets, and a variety of food items. The intercepted contraband, totalling a significant value, has been transferred to Customs authorities using 12 trucks for subsequent legal procedures. Simultaneously, ongoing raids aim to apprehend individuals connected to this illegal smuggling activity. According to a spokesperson from Sindh Rangers, the operation signifies their ongoing efforts against smuggling within the region.