Repatriation of illegal immigrants continues

Ahmad Nabi
November 29, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

KHYBER  -  The repatriation process of Afghan families residing unlawfully in various cities across the country per­sists. On the 27th day past the deadline, 393 families, consisting of 1493 Afghan nationals, were sent back to Afghanistan via the Torkham border.

The Interior and Tribal Affairs Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported that as of Novem­ber 27, 2023, a total of 241,888 Afghanis have been repatriated to their homeland. Just yesterday, 145 families arrived at the Holding Center in Landi Ko­tal. Subsequently, they underwent necessary docu­mentation processes and were then transferred to the Torkham border.

Additionally, 248 Afghan families made their way directly to Torkham after being listed in other parts of the country. Once their data collection and exami­nation processes were completed, they were allowed to cross the border into Afghanistan.

Moreover, the return of Afghan nationals via oth­er borders remains ongoing. Up to the previous day, 3426 and 698 Afghan citizens have been repatriated through the Angoor Adda and Kharlachi borders, re­spectively.

It’s essential to note that a total of 0.246013 million illegal Afghan immigrants have been collectively re­patriated from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Afghanistan.

Ahmad Nabi

