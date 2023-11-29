Repatriation of illegal immigrants continues

KHYBER - The repatriation process of Afghan families residing unlawfully in various cities across the country persists. On the 27th day past the deadline, 393 families, consisting of 1493 Afghan nationals, were sent back to Afghanistan via the Torkham border.
The Interior and Tribal Affairs Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported that as of November 27, 2023, a total of 241,888 Afghanis have been repatriated to their homeland. Just yesterday, 145 families arrived at the Holding Center in Landi Kotal. Subsequently, they underwent necessary documentation processes and were then transferred to the Torkham border.
Additionally, 248 Afghan families made their way directly to Torkham after being listed in other parts of the country. Once their data collection and examination processes were completed, they were allowed to cross the border into Afghanistan.
Moreover, the return of Afghan nationals via other borders remains ongoing. Up to the previous day, 3426 and 698 Afghan citizens have been repatriated through the Angoor Adda and Kharlachi borders, respectively.
It’s essential to note that a total of 0.246013 million illegal Afghan immigrants have been collectively repatriated from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Afghanistan.