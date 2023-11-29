Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Robber killed during robbery attempt

Agencies
November 29, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - One robber was killed and an­other injured and held in fir­ing of citizen during robbery attempt in North Nazimabad area of Karachi, police said on Tuesday. According to details, two robbers barged into a house near Ship­owner College and started looted valuables. The resi­dents raised hue and cry af­ter house owner residing in neighbouring house reached the scene and opened fire at robbers. As a result of fir­ing, one robber identified as Ishtiaq was killed while Rizwan sustained bullet wounds and was held. The body and injured were shift­ed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospi­tal and police after register­ing a case into the incident started an investigation. 

