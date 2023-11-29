Robber killed during robbery attempt

KARACHI - One robber was killed and another injured and held in firing of citizen during robbery attempt in North Nazimabad area of Karachi, police said on Tuesday. According to details, two robbers barged into a house near Shipowner College and started looted valuables. The residents raised hue and cry after house owner residing in neighbouring house reached the scene and opened fire at robbers. As a result of firing, one robber identified as Ishtiaq was killed while Rizwan sustained bullet wounds and was held. The body and injured were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and police after registering a case into the incident started an investigation.