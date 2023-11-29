Rupee gains 12 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD- Pakistani rupee on Tuesday gained 12 paisas against US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 285.52 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 285.64. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 285.7 and Rs 288.5 respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by 33 paisas to close at Rs312.39 against the last day’s closing of Rs312.72, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs1.92; whereas an increase of 08 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs360.33 as compared to the last closing of Rs360.25.