Wednesday, November 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Rustin: Obama-backed film gets Oscar buzz for Colman Domingo

Rustin: Obama-backed film gets Oscar buzz for Colman Domingo
News Desk
November 29, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

LOS ANGELES  - When Netflix released a film about Bayard Rustin last weekend, the vast majority of subscribers probably looked at the title blankly and wondered: Who? But that is precisely the reason the film has been made. Rustin is the true story of a man who played an instrumental part in history, but whose contribution has often been overlooked. The real-life Rustin was a key figure in the civil rights movement who organised the March on Washington in 1963, where Martin Luther King delivered his I Have A Dream speech. While the speech and King’s name have gone down in history, Rustin has not. The reason, in large part, is because he was an openly and unapologetically gay man - a controversial stance at the time which led to him being beaten and arrested. The new film about his life has been produced by Barack and Michelle Obama (more on them in a minute), and its star, Colman Domingo, is likely to be in contention for best actor when the Oscar nominations are announced in January. Unusually, the press launch is taking place after the film’s release, instead of before. That’s because Hollywood has only just returned to work following the recent strikes, so there is a backlog of promotional work for actors to do for their films.

Paris Hilton is in her ‘mom era’ and loving it

Tags:

News Desk

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1701147506.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023