Rustin: Obama-backed film gets Oscar buzz for Colman Domingo

LOS ANGELES - When Netflix released a film about Bayard Rustin last weekend, the vast majority of subscribers probably looked at the title blankly and wondered: Who? But that is precisely the reason the film has been made. Rustin is the true story of a man who played an instrumental part in history, but whose contribution has often been overlooked. The real-life Rustin was a key figure in the civil rights movement who organised the March on Washington in 1963, where Martin Luther King delivered his I Have A Dream speech. While the speech and King’s name have gone down in history, Rustin has not. The reason, in large part, is because he was an openly and unapologetically gay man - a controversial stance at the time which led to him being beaten and arrested. The new film about his life has been produced by Barack and Michelle Obama (more on them in a minute), and its star, Colman Domingo, is likely to be in contention for best actor when the Oscar nominations are announced in January. Unusually, the press launch is taking place after the film’s release, instead of before. That’s because Hollywood has only just returned to work following the recent strikes, so there is a backlog of promotional work for actors to do for their films.