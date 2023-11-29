Say yes to democracy

A vote is not merely a stamp on a party or leader’s symbol; it’s a pathway to bring prosperity and significant change to a country’s political system. It has the power to elect the right person whose perspectives align with the public’s. However, many women and youth in Pakistan abstain from voting, either due to unawareness about their rights or because they are disillusioned by the false promises of election candidates.
According to reports, Pakistan’s voter turnover index is 153 among countries with regular elections, indicating that almost 80% of countries have a better turnover ratio than Pakistan. Even competitive countries like Bangladesh, India, and China boast a higher voter turnout, showcasing the strength of their democracies.
Furthermore, a voting system determines the stability of a political structure and the democratic linkages of a country. It reveals whether a state requires improvement. Particularly when the youth and women exercise their voting rights more frequently, it creates democratic reforms in a country. Therefore, I suggest that the Pakistani public actively participate in election campaigns and spread awareness as much as possible.
SABTAIN HYDER,
Larkana.