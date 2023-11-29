Seminar marks campaign for awareness about violence against women

SIALKOT - Social Welfare Deputy Director Sharif Ghuman has said that a 16-day campaign is underway from November 25 to December 10 to create awareness about the eradication of violence against women and girls.

He expressed these views at a seminar organized by the district administration and social organization Baidarie in collaboration with Social Welfare Complex to empower women and make them aware of the protection provided by the state. He said, “The Punjab Women Protection Authority is the guarantor of the protection of women and girls under which violence victims are provided with complete legal protection and free medical and legal aid. Free residential facilities are being provided to the women and children in the shelter home,” he added.

Addressing the participants, Executive Director Baidarie Prof. Arshad Mirza said that under Article 25(3) of the Constitution of Pakistan, the Punjab government had established the Punjab Women Protection Authority under which women crisis centers were functioning at the district level in which women victims of violence can contact for help and get help by calling 1737 helpline or 04299333817 for immediate help.

Social worker Abdul Shakoor Mirza said that unfortunately, women and girls do not get the rights they have by birth in society. He said that women were victims of crimes like domestic, psychological, financial, economic and sexual violence against which there is a need to raise voice effectively.

He said that some traditions in society were also the cause of gender discrimination and facilities that parents give to sons in homes are not given to girls. Vice President Baidarie Hina Noreen, In-charge Women Crisis Center Imran Kisana, Deputy District Officer Social Welfare Adnan Malik Awan, Ashfaq Nazar Ghaman and Iram Naz also shed light on the challenges faced by women and girls in society.