Shehbaz says PML-N’s victory in polls vital to resolve country’s problems

LAHORE - Party leaders and for­mer members of the National Assembly con­vened a meeting with former prime minister and President Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday to address party affairs and is­sues pertaining to the upcoming general elec­tions.

Among those present were Ali Pervez Malik, Rana Qasim Noon, Dr Mazhar Iqbal Chaudhry, and Salman Khan. Sheh­baz Sharif commended the dedication of the party leaders and work­ers in preparing for the elections.

Addressing the gath­ering, Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that the PML-N was fully pre­pared for the upcoming elections and expressed confidence in achieving success with the trust of the people and the grace of Allah Almighty. He underscored the importance of PML-N’s victory in address­ing the challenges faced by Pa­kistan, asserting that the peo­ple’s support would enable the party to secure a two-thirds ma­jority and resolve issues such as inflation and terrorism.

Separately, PML-N Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sharif urged party leaders rep­resenting the students and mi­nority wing to take a leading role in the election campaign and activate party cadres at the grassroots level.

In a meeting with leaders of the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) and the Muslim League (N) minority wing, she directed them to accelerate election ac­tivities nationwide.

Maryam emphasised that the party leadership had decided to entrust the task of campaigning to the youth and minorities, as­signing specific responsibilities in this regard. She also reviewed the performance of the MSF and the Minority Wing in relation to the general elections scheduled for February 8, expressing satis­faction with their achievements.

During the meeting, there was a call for ensuring the full par­ticipation and involvement of youth and the minority wing in the general elections, with plans to mobilize the youth across all provinces, including Gilg­it-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Maryam Nawaz expressed her commitment to bringing youth and minorities to the forefront of politics, grad­ually increasing their role.

Highlighting the significance of youth, Maryam stated, “Youth are the capital of the country. The development of the youth is the development of the coun­try.” She envisioned the plat­form of MSF providing an op­portunity for youth from across the country to engage in practi­cal politics.

Maryam expressed optimism about the year 2024 ushering in a new era of development for Pakistan under the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif, empha­sizing Nawaz Sharif’s desire for youth to play a prominent role in the upcoming general elec­tions. She concluded by stating that the active participation of minorities in election activities would strengthen the demo­cratic culture.