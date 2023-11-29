Shehbaz says PML-N’s victory in polls vital to resolve country’s problems

LAHORE - Party leaders and former members of the National Assembly convened a meeting with former prime minister and President Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday to address party affairs and issues pertaining to the upcoming general elections.
Among those present were Ali Pervez Malik, Rana Qasim Noon, Dr Mazhar Iqbal Chaudhry, and Salman Khan. Shehbaz Sharif commended the dedication of the party leaders and workers in preparing for the elections.
Addressing the gathering, Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that the PML-N was fully prepared for the upcoming elections and expressed confidence in achieving success with the trust of the people and the grace of Allah Almighty. He underscored the importance of PML-N’s victory in addressing the challenges faced by Pakistan, asserting that the people’s support would enable the party to secure a two-thirds majority and resolve issues such as inflation and terrorism.
Separately, PML-N Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sharif urged party leaders representing the students and minority wing to take a leading role in the election campaign and activate party cadres at the grassroots level.
In a meeting with leaders of the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) and the Muslim League (N) minority wing, she directed them to accelerate election activities nationwide.
Maryam emphasised that the party leadership had decided to entrust the task of campaigning to the youth and minorities, assigning specific responsibilities in this regard. She also reviewed the performance of the MSF and the Minority Wing in relation to the general elections scheduled for February 8, expressing satisfaction with their achievements.
During the meeting, there was a call for ensuring the full participation and involvement of youth and the minority wing in the general elections, with plans to mobilize the youth across all provinces, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Maryam Nawaz expressed her commitment to bringing youth and minorities to the forefront of politics, gradually increasing their role.
Highlighting the significance of youth, Maryam stated, “Youth are the capital of the country. The development of the youth is the development of the country.” She envisioned the platform of MSF providing an opportunity for youth from across the country to engage in practical politics.
Maryam expressed optimism about the year 2024 ushering in a new era of development for Pakistan under the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif, emphasizing Nawaz Sharif’s desire for youth to play a prominent role in the upcoming general elections. She concluded by stating that the active participation of minorities in election activities would strengthen the democratic culture.