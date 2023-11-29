Shoaib Akhtar appointed ambassador for Baseball United League in Dubai

LAHORE-Former Pakistani cricketing legend Shoaib Akhtar has been appointed as the ambassador for the newly introduced Baseball United League, set to take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium next year.

During a press conference held on Tuesday, President of the Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB), Syed Fakhar Shah, expressed his enthusiasm about Shoaib Akhtar’s involvement, saying, “Shoaib Akhtar’s appointment as the ambassador is a positive step for promoting the Baseball United League in Asia. His recent pitch to kickstart a match in Dubai became a sensation on social media, adding to the league’s visibility.”

Fakhar Ali Shah also thanked Mr. Kash Shaikh, President, CEO, Majority Owner, and Chairman of the Board of Baseball United to provide this platform to Asian developing countries. He also disclosed that two talented Pakistani players, Mohammad Shah and Wahid Lal, have been selected to play for one of the league teams.

He highlighted their journey, saying, “Both players were chosen through a trial match held at Dubai’s cricket stadium on November 24. It’s a significant honor for Pakistan to have two players participating in this professional league. Mohammad Shah hails from Lahore, while Wahid Lal belongs to Khyber Agency, a remote region of Pakistan.”

Fakhar Shah highlighted that Pakistan’s drop in the Asian rankings from 5th to 6th was due to non-participation in the last Asian Games, as the government had not included the squad in its contingent. “The men’s team is gearing up to participate in the Asian Championship in Chinese Taipei on Dec 1, where they will face the formidable World No. 1 Japan in their first match.”

Reflecting on the potential for talent in Pakistan, Fakhar Shah emphasized the importance of providing proper facilities, including international-standard infrastructure, coaching, and maximum exposure for promising players.

“We have abundant talent in Pakistan, and our focus should be on providing the necessary support, including government and corporate backing, to help our players achieve international success,” he asserted.