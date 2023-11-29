Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Shujat advises Sarwar against hasty decision

November 29, 2023
LAHORE   -  Paki­stan Muslim League-Quaid head Chaudhry Shujat Hus­sain has asked former Punjab governor Chaudhry Muham­mad Sarwar not to take any political decision in the cur­rent circumstances. Both po­litical personalities had a tele­phonic discussion and talked about the political scenario of the country. During the con­versation, the veteran politi­cian asked Chaudhry Sarwar to wait and see before taking any political decision. Respond­ing to Mr Hussain, the former governor said he would take any decision with his consulta­tion. Sarwar said he would vis­it Pakistan soon and meet him (Shujat Hussain).

