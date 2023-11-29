Shujat advises Sarwar against hasty decision

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid head Chaudhry Shujat Hussain has asked former Punjab governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar not to take any political decision in the current circumstances. Both political personalities had a telephonic discussion and talked about the political scenario of the country. During the conversation, the veteran politician asked Chaudhry Sarwar to wait and see before taking any political decision. Responding to Mr Hussain, the former governor said he would take any decision with his consultation. Sarwar said he would visit Pakistan soon and meet him (Shujat Hussain).