Smog: Govt advises public to wear face masks

KARACHI-Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar called on the public to ensure the use of face masks amid Karachi’s worsening air quality. According to a statement released by the Sindh Chief Minister’s House, the province’s chief executive has urged the educational institutes to ensure that students wear face masks to “protect themselves from illnesses concomitant with smog”.

Furthermore, the chief minister has also urged all stakeholders to “move beyond car-centric infrastructure” and instead invest in public transport and pedestrian-friendly alternatives. At present, AQI ranks Karachi as the third city with the worst air quality index in the world.