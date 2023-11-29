Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Sustainability reporting key to profitability and success: ACCA

November 29, 2023
LAHORE-ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) has published a new guide entitled ‘Sustainability reporting – the guide to preparation’. It is published ahead of COP28, the UN climate summit starting on 30 November in the UAE, in which ACCA is participating.
Aimed at professional accountants, senior management and talent developers, this guide sets out key steps to help organisations start to prepare for sustainability reporting. It includes an eight-stage reporting cycle and suggestions with examples. It can be adapted to organisations of various sizes. The guide focuses on preparing for sustainability reporting in accordance with the inaugural ISSB (International Sustainability Standards Board) Standards, however it is equally relevant to organisations applying other sustainability reporting standards.
Businesses are facing increasing demands for sustainability information from customers, suppliers, lenders, potential new recruits and regulators. Those that interconnect sustainability and financial information are more equipped to make decisions that will lead to long-term success. They will have better access to finance, be better able to attract good quality staff, and will be more attractive to customers. They will also more likely to be compliant with the growing number of new sustainable business regulations and reporting requirements in this space. Businesses and professionals are asking for more support and guidance to prepare this information.
This first-in-a-series guide is complemented by a series of videos, produced in partnership with the ISSB. Intended to help understand and apply the standards, they focus on the first two standards: IFRS S1 and IFRS S2, which were published

