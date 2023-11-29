Taika says he directed ‘Thor’ because he was ‘poor’ at the time

LOS VEGAS - Taika Waititi doesn’t mind getting super candid about why he joined the Marvel Universe with 2017’s “Thor: Ragnarok.” On Monday’s episode of the “Smartless” podcast, the Oscar-winning director admitted that even though the Marvel Cinematic Universe is massively popular, he still initially “had no interest in doing one of those films.” “It wasn’t on my sort of whole plan on my career as an auteur but I was poor and I’d just had a second child,” Waititi said. “And I thought, you know what? This would be a great opportunity to feed these children.”