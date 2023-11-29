Wednesday, November 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Taika says he directed ‘Thor’ because he was ‘poor’ at the time

News Desk
November 29, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

LOS VEGAS - Taika Waititi doesn’t mind getting super candid about why he joined the Marvel Universe with 2017’s “Thor: Ragnarok.” On Monday’s episode of the “Smartless” podcast, the Oscar-winning director admitted that even though the Marvel Cinematic Universe is massively popular, he still initially “had no interest in doing one of those films.” “It wasn’t on my sort of whole plan on my career as an auteur but I was poor and I’d just had a second child,” Waititi said. “And I thought, you know what? This would be a great opportunity to feed these children.”

Tags:

News Desk

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1701147506.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023