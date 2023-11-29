Taliban envoy conveyed to arrest terror in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - The head of the Afghan diplomatic mission in Pakistan was summoned on Tuesday by the Foreign Office (FO) and conveyed four demands including extradition of Hafiz Gul Bahadur, whose group carried out the recent terrorist attack in Bannu.
Two civilians had lost their lives while 10 others, including three security forces personnel, were injured in a suicide attack in Bannu’s Bakka Khel area, the ISPR said the other day.
The military’s media wing added that a motorcycle-borne suicide bomber, affiliated with Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group and later identified as an Afghan national, targeted a security forces convoy. The representative of the Afghan Embassy in Pakistan was called on Tuesday to the Foreign Office to issue a strong protest over Sunday’s suicide attack. This was the 16th suicide attack in Pakistan which was carried out by the Afghan national. Although the Foreign Office did not issue any handout, the sources said that Pakistan conveyed its serious concerns to the Taliban diplomat over the repeated use of Afghan soil. The Foreign Office demanded full investigation into the Bannu attack and stern action against perpetrators and abettors. Pakistan also demanded immediate “verifiable actions” against all terrorist groups and their sanctuaries. Similarly, the Afghan Taliban representative was told to apprehend Hafiz Gul Bahadar and hand him over to Pakistan. Islamabad also reiterated its demand from the Kabul regime to prevent the use of Afghan soil for terrorism against Pakistan.