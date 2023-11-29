Taliban envoy conveyed to arrest terror in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - The head of the Afghan diplomatic mission in Pakistan was summoned on Tuesday by the Foreign Office (FO) and conveyed four demands including extradition of Hafiz Gul Ba­hadur, whose group carried out the recent terrorist attack in Bannu.

Two civilians had lost their lives while 10 others, including three se­curity forces personnel, were injured in a suicide attack in Bannu’s Bakka Khel area, the ISPR said the other day.

The military’s media wing added that a motorcy­cle-borne suicide bomber, affiliated with Hafiz Gul Ba­hadur Group and later iden­tified as an Afghan national, targeted a security forces convoy. The representative of the Afghan Embassy in Pakistan was called on Tuesday to the Foreign Of­fice to issue a strong pro­test over Sunday’s sui­cide attack. This was the 16th suicide attack in Pa­kistan which was carried out by the Afghan nation­al. Although the Foreign Of­fice did not issue any hand­out, the sources said that Pakistan conveyed its seri­ous concerns to the Taliban diplomat over the repeated use of Afghan soil. The For­eign Office demanded full investigation into the Ban­nu attack and stern action against perpetrators and abettors. Pakistan also de­manded immediate “ver­ifiable actions” against all terrorist groups and their sanctuaries. Similarly, the Afghan Taliban representa­tive was told to apprehend Hafiz Gul Bahadar and hand him over to Pakistan. Islam­abad also reiterated its de­mand from the Kabul re­gime to prevent the use of Afghan soil for terrorism against Pakistan.