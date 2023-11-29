Tetra Pak, WWF to mentor 10,000 Pakistani students on waste recycling awareness

LAHORE-Tetra Pak Pakistan, a frontrunner in sustainable food processing and packaging solutions, has partnered with WWF Pakistan for the sixth consecutive year to continue its nationwide awareness programme aimed at educating young Pakistani students on the importance of reducing, reusing, and recycling. This year, the student engagement drive will span across 50 schools situated in the metropolitan cities of Lahore, Karachi, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad.

Over 10,000 Pakistani students, between the age group of 5 to 13 years and studying in grades 1 to 7, will benefit from this unique opportunity which is based on the modern teaching method of experience-based learning. Volkan Aydeniz, Sustainability Director at Tetra Pak, officially kicked off the student engagement in partnership with WWF training executives. So far, the team has already conducted around 18 recycling awareness sessions, involving more than 1700 students from 17 schools in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad and moving fast towards the target. Both private and government schools are included in the campaign, which will comprise a total of 120 sessions.

Visual aids including educational animation videos, engaging storytelling sessions, interactive group activities such as arts and crafts sessions, and learning how to create useful items using recycled Tetra Pak cartons, are meant to help the students realize the importance of real-world challenges such as environment conservation, waste reduction, material reuse, and waste recycling. The program aims to make sustainability and recycling an exciting and memorable learning experience for young minds. These sessions also underscore Tetra Pak’s firm commitment towards promoting sustainability.