Three more arrested in Kolai Palas honour killing

KOHISTAN - In a significant development in the Kolai Palas girl murder case, three more individuals were apprehended on Tuesday.

The case gained attention after a video featuring the young girl and a local boy went viral on social media earlier this week.

Deputy Superintendent of Police for Kolai Palas district, Masood Khan, confirmed that family members of the deceased have been arrested. Shockingly, they are alleged to have advised the victim’s father to take drastic action after the video surfaced on social media.

The arrested individuals include a paternal uncle and two maternal uncles of the slain girl, as disclosed by Masood Khan. The police continue to conduct raids in the mountainous Barsharyal area of Kolai-Palas, recently declared a separate district in Kohistan. Arsala Mohsin, the father of the slain girl, who was apprehended a day earlier, has been remanded into police custody for a period of seven days, according to Masood Khan.

Furthermore, Rehmat Shah, who was seen in the viral video with the victim, has provided his statement under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (Crpc). A press release from the DIG Hazara circle office emphasised that the police are actively pursuing the case. A contingent remains present in the mountainous Sharyal village, ensuring a continued effort to make more arrests.