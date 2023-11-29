Wednesday, November 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Tiffany Haddish says she will get help after driving under influence arrest

News Desk
November 29, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

CALIFORNIA - Tiffany Haddish has said she is “going to get some help” after she was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. The Girls Trip actress and comedian was detained by Beverly Hills police on Friday after she appeared to be slumped in her vehicle with the engine running. “This will never happen again,” the 43-year-old said speaking to showbiz outlet Entertainment Tonight. “I’m going to get some help so I can learn balance and boundaries.” Entertainment Tonight said Tiffany explained her car, a Tesla, had self-parked when she fell asleep but it was blocking part of the street. She thanked the police for how they handled the situation. Video obtained by outlet TMZ appeared to show Tiffany being walked into a police car in handcuffs.

Tags:

News Desk

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1701147506.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023