Tiffany Haddish says she will get help after driving under influence arrest

CALIFORNIA - Tiffany Haddish has said she is “going to get some help” after she was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. The Girls Trip actress and comedian was detained by Beverly Hills police on Friday after she appeared to be slumped in her vehicle with the engine running. “This will never happen again,” the 43-year-old said speaking to showbiz outlet Entertainment Tonight. “I’m going to get some help so I can learn balance and boundaries.” Entertainment Tonight said Tiffany explained her car, a Tesla, had self-parked when she fell asleep but it was blocking part of the street. She thanked the police for how they handled the situation. Video obtained by outlet TMZ appeared to show Tiffany being walked into a police car in handcuffs.