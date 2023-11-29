Toxic gas putting millions at risk in Middle East, BBC finds

LONDON-Toxic pollutants released during gas flaring are endangering millions more people than previously feared, a BBC investigation suggests.

Flaring - the burning of waste gas during oil drilling - is taking place across the Gulf, including by COP28 hosts the United Arab Emirates.

New research suggests pollution is spreading hundreds of miles, worsening air quality across the entire region.

It comes as the UAE hosts the UN’s COP28 climate summit on Thursday.

The UAE banned routine flaring 20 years ago, but satellite images show it is continuing, despite the potential health consequences for its inhabitants and those in neighbouring countries.