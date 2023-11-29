UC secretary held for bribe

SARGODHA - The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Tuesday arrested a union council secretary for taking a bribe for issuing a death certificate to a man. According to a press release issued by ACE Regional office, Umar Hayyat, of Jabbi village of district Khushab, said in his application to Regional Director Anti-Corruption Mudassar Hanif Bhatti that US secretary Fiyaz Ameer was demanding Rs18,000 for issuing the death certificate of his late mother. Taking action, the Regional Director Anti-Corruption Sargodha ordered the Circle Officer Headquarter Khateebur Rehman to arrest the accused. The officer raided under the supervision of Civil Judge Nazar Abbas Baloch and recovered marked notes of Rs 18,000 from the secretary. The anti-corruption team registered a case against the accused and started an investigation.