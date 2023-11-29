USAID convenes dialogue on PPPs for enhanced municipal services

KARACHI-The United States government through US Agency for International Development (USAID) joined Hisaar Foundation for the 6th Karachi International Water Conference.

The theme “Bring Water Back to Climate Discourse” held on November 27-28 focused on water-related disasters, their fundamental role in the global climate emergency, and the need for collective action to mitigate the damaging impacts of climate change. Experts and thought-leaders working on water, climate, food and livelihood security came together to discuss the challenges and ways forward. USAID’s Water Governance for Sindh Activity implemented by Health and Nutrition Society (HANDS) organised a panel discussion on “Synergising Growth: Public Private Partnership Redefining Municipal Services”. The session emphasised the significance of Public Private Partnerships (PPP) in enhancing municipal services. The discussion explored collaboration opportunities and effective models, bringing together experts from relevant sectors to exchange insights and best practices.

“There is a pressing need for comprehensive, inclusive, and transparent frameworks ensuring equitable distribution, conservation, and efficient management of water resources,” Rachel Grant, USAID Regional Office Director said while addressing the closing ceremony. “Clean water, proper sanitation, and hygiene are crucial to eradicating malnutrition. Our collective commitment to confronting these challenges head-on is so important for the health and well-being of our children.”

She praised the collective commitment to confronting these challenges head-on and highlighted the United States’ continued commitment to fostering a resilient and thriving future for the people of Pakistan and mentioned that the outcomes will not only bolster the efforts of the Government of Pakistan but also contribute to the upcoming World Water Forum and discussions at COP28 in Dubai. The critical role of safe water supply and the demand for efficient and sustainable municipal services has reached unprecedented levels. Rapid urbanisation further underscored the importance of PPPs as an alternative avenue to meet these demands, fostering collaboration between the public sector and private enterprises.

USAID in collaboration with the Sindh government has already pioneered successful PPPs through its Education Management Organisations model introduced through the USAID Sindh Basic Education Programme, where modern USAID-built schools are being managed by private sector organisations contracted by the government. This has received positive feedback from various stakeholders and other provinces have shown keen interest in replicating the success.