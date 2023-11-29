Youth’s role in elimination of extremism, violence stressed

PESHAWAR - Dr. Muhammad Qasim, Director General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism, emphasized the pivotal role of youth in eliminating violence and extremism to foster peace and tolerance through education.

Addressing a seminar at the Centre of Excellence in Peshawar, Dr Qasim highlighted the imperative for active involvement of young individuals. Alongside senior faculty members, students from various departments, Deputy Director General CVE Dr Irfan, and Principal Research Officers CVE were present at the seminar.

Dr Irfan underscored the prevalent challenges of extremism and violence in the country and the region, posing threats to societal peace and stability. “Education and an educated youth cohort hold the key to curtailing extremism and violence,” he added.

Established under the National Action Plan (NAP), the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism represents a consolidated effort by all stakeholders to eradicate extremism and terrorism from the country.

Acknowledging the recent instances of violence causing insecurity and distress among the youth, both faculty and students of Abasyn University commended the Centre of Excellence’s initiatives. They credited law enforcement agencies for combating extremism and upholding peace and order in the nation.

Extending full support in countering violent extremism, Abasyn University pledged to contribute towards promoting tolerance and peace in society. Dr. Qasim, while expressing optimism about enhanced cooperation between higher education institutions and the Centre of Excellence, deemed the seminar as highly beneficial for further societal progress.