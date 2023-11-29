Wednesday, November 29, 2023
ZS Polo, Remington/Newage win Raiment 61 Polo Cup openers

ZS Polo, Remington/Newage win Raiment 61 Polo Cup openers
OUR STAFF REPORT
November 29, 2023
Sports

LAHORE-The Raiment 61 Polo Cup 2023 kicked off at the Lahore Polo Club on Tuesday, witnessing compelling contests that resulted in victories for ZS Polo and Remington/Newage in their opening day matches.
In the first match, a gripping battle unfolded between ZS Polo and Guard Group/Lotto Carpets, with ZS Polo ultimately emerging victorious by a narrow margin of 8½-6. Aleem Yar Tiwana and Lt Col Omar Minhas (R) showcased stellar performances, each contributing three goals, while Bilal Noon added another for ZS Polo, which held a handicap advantage of one and a half goals. Guard Group/Lotto Carpets fought valiantly, with Taimur Mawaz netting four goals, and Imran Abid Mir and Chaudhry Hassan Mansoor scoring one goal each.
The second match of the day witnessed a dominant display by Remington/Newage, overpowering Diamond Paints with an impressive 11-4½ victory. Agha Musa Ali Khan stole the spotlight with an exceptional five-goal performance, supported by Agha Adam Ali Khan, Mian Mustafa Aziz, and Alman Jalil Azam, who contributed a brace each. Maj Adil Rao scored two goals, and Mir Shoaib Ahmed added one for Diamond Paints, which held a handicap advantage of one and a half goals. One match will be played today (Wednesday).

