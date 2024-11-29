14 killed, 13 injured amid ceasefire efforts in Kurram

At least 14 people have been killed, and 13 others injured as violent clashes intensify in Kurram District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to the Assistant Deputy Commissioner, the hostilities, involving heavy weaponry, erupted last night.

The renewed violence comes shortly after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s Adviser on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Dr. Saif, announced a temporary 7-day ceasefire agreement and the release of hostages in the district. This agreement followed a two-day visit by an official Jirga, which has now returned to Peshawar.

On November 24, 12 more lives were lost in clashes between rival groups in the villages of Kalu Kunj, Badshah Kot, and Bagan Bazar in Lower Kurram. Armed assailants reportedly torched several homes, leaving innocent women, children, and the elderly among the dead.

In another tragic incident, the death toll in Lower Kurram reached 45 when a passenger van came under attack. The van, traveling between Peshawar and Kurram, was fired upon, killing 38 on the spot and leaving several others critically injured.

Local authorities, including the Deputy Commissioner and DPO, have reached the affected areas, while the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to SHO Yar Muhammad.