2024 'The Best' FIFA Football Awards nominees unveiled

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) on Friday announced the shortlist of nominees for The Best FIFA Football Awards 2024.

Inter Miami's Argentine superstar Lionel Messi along with Real Madrid's retired German midfielder Toni Kroos are among the Best Men's Player nominees.

The reigning UEFA Champions League champions Real Madrid also have the most nominees for the Best Men's Player award, with six, including Dani Carvajal, Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, and Vinicius Jr.

Barcelona's Spanish midfielder Aitana Bonmati, who won the Women's Ballon d'Or and the FIFA Best Women's Footballer award in the 2022–23 season, is among the nominees this year.

Fans will be able to vote for "The Best FIFA Men’s 11" and "The Best FIFA Women’s 11" awards this year as a change in the format.

The voting for the awards will be open on FIFA.com until December 10.

The nominees are:

Best Men's Player

Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid and Spain)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City and Norway)

Federico Valverde (Real Madrid and Uruguay)

Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen and Germany)

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid and England

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain/Real Madrid and France)

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona and Spain)

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami and Argentina)

Rodri (Manchester City and Spain)

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid and Germany) - (Now retired)

Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid and Brazil)

Best Women's Player

Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona and Spain)

Barbra Banda (Shanghai Shengli/Orlando Pride and Zambia)

Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona and Norway)

Keira Walsh (Barcelona and England)

Khadija Shaw (Manchester City and Jamaica)

Lauren Hemp (Manchester City and England)

Lindsey Horan (Lyon and United States)

Lucy Bronze (Barcelona/Chelsea and England)

Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars and United States)

Mariona Caldentey (Barcelona/Arsenal and Spain)

Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave and United States)

Ona Batlle (Barcelona and Spain)

Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona and Spain)

Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns and United States)

Tabitha Chawinga (Paris Saint-Germain/Lyon and Malawi)

Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit and United States)



Best Men's Coach

Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid)

Lionel Scaloni (Argentina)

Luis de la Fuente (Spain)

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)

Xabi Alonso (Bayer Leverkusen)



Best Women's Coach

Arthur Elias (Brazil)

Elena Sadiku (Celtic)

Emma Hayes (Chelsea/USA)

Futoshi Ikeda (Japan)

Gareth Taylor (Manchester City)

Jonatan Giraldez (Barcelona/Washington Spirit)

Sandrine Soubeyrand (Paris FC)

Sonia Bompastor (Lyon/Chelsea)



Best Men's Goalkeeper

Andriy Lunin (Real Madrid and Ukraine)

David Raya (Arsenal and Spain)

Ederson (Manchester City and Brazil)

Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa and Argentina)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain and Italy)

Mike Maignan (AC Milan and France)

Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao and Spain)



Best Women's Goalkeeper

Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars and United States)

Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea/NJ/NY Gotham and Germany)

Ayaka Yamashita (INAC Kobe Leonessa/Manchester City and Japan)

Cata Coll (Barcelona and Spain)

Mary Earps (Manchester United/Paris Saint-Germain and England)