Friday, November 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

245,769 children to receive polio drops in upcoming campaign in Jamshoro

245,769 children to receive polio drops in upcoming campaign in Jamshoro
STAFF REPORT
November 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   A total of 245,769 children under the age of five will be administered polio drops during the upcoming anti-polio campaign next month, aimed at curbing the spread of the poliovirus. Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri said this while presiding over a meeting to review the arrangements for the campaign at Darbar Hall, Jamshoro. According to a handout issued on Thursday, the meeting was attended by SSP Jamshoro Zafar Siddique Chaanga, Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Noor ud din Hingorjo, District Health Officer Dr Imam ud din Khoso, NSTOP Officer Dr Kaleem Shaikh, Taluka Assistant Commissioners and officials from the departments of education, health, information, local government and others.

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1732772007.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024