245,769 children to receive polio drops in upcoming campaign in Jamshoro

HYDERABAD - A total of 245,769 children under the age of five will be administered polio drops during the upcoming anti-polio campaign next month, aimed at curbing the spread of the poliovirus. Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri said this while presiding over a meeting to review the arrangements for the campaign at Darbar Hall, Jamshoro. According to a handout issued on Thursday, the meeting was attended by SSP Jamshoro Zafar Siddique Chaanga, Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Noor ud din Hingorjo, District Health Officer Dr Imam ud din Khoso, NSTOP Officer Dr Kaleem Shaikh, Taluka Assistant Commissioners and officials from the departments of education, health, information, local government and others.