24th November Protest & Its Consequences

November 29, 2024
The administration’s inadequate response to opposition protests has become a recurring issue, with ordinary citizens bearing the brunt of its actions. The PTI’s recent protest caused widespread disruptions to social media, mobile data services, and internet connectivity. People were unable to send WhatsApp messages, share photos, or use platforms like Facebook and Instagram effectively.

For many, especially those working remotely for local and international clients, these disruptions have severe implications. Their livelihoods depend on stable internet access, yet they find themselves paying the price for the government’s desperate attempts to control dissent. Such actions raise questions about the freedoms we enjoy in what is supposed to be a democratic nation. How much longer must citizens endure these disruptions, or should they resign themselves to this as the new normal?

WAQAR HUSSAIN,

Karachi.

