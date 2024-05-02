Friday, November 29, 2024
5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts KPK, suburbs

NEWS WIRE
November 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  An earthquake tremor of 5.2 intensity jolted Peshawar, Malakand, Swat, Mansehra, Muzaffarabad, and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Thursday evening. According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the epicenter of the 5.2 magnitude earthquake has been identified as located near the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region, private news channels reported. The depth of the earthquake was 212 km. According to NSMC, the tremors were felt across various cities of KP, including Mardan, Malakand, Hangu, Buner, Shangla, Dir, and Charsadda. Fortunately, there have been no reports of notable damage or casualties.  People came out of their houses in fear by reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba.

