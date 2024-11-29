A Threat to Global Peace

As the world navigates shifting geopolitical dynamics, India has increasingly positioned itself as a vital ally for Western powers, portraying itself as a counterweight to China’s growing influence. The United States views India as a potential “net security provider” in the Indian Ocean Region, fostering an ally capable of counterbalancing China. However, India’s historical behaviour and current actions raise serious questions about its reliability as a partner and its impact on global peace. By endorsing India’s role, the U.S. appears to turn a blind eye to several concerning issues: nuclear safety lapses, state-sponsored terrorism, and an unchecked nuclear and missile programme, all of which carry significant implications for global stability.

India’s historical alliances often reflect strategic opportunism rather than steadfast commitments. While it seeks closer ties with the West, particularly the U.S., its enduring partnership with Russia complicates this narrative. Despite Western sanctions against Russia, India continues to procure substantial military equipment from Moscow, relying on it for a significant share of its defence needs. This dual allegiance became more pronounced when the U.S. sanctioned 19 Indian firms and two individuals for supplying critical technologies to Russia during the Ukraine war. The U.S.’s previous leniency—such as waiving the CAATSA Act for India’s Russian arms purchases—now appears increasingly untenable. India’s duplicity undermines U.S.-led efforts to isolate Russia economically, while its actions signal a self-serving approach that disregards alliance commitments.

Further complicating matters, reports reveal that Indian-manufactured artillery shells have been diverted by European buyers to Ukraine, a practice India has chosen not to intervene in. This highlights India’s focus on exploiting opportunities for financial and strategic gain, often at the expense of its claimed alliances. Such behaviour raises doubts about India’s role as a reliable Western partner and exposes its prioritisation of narrow self-interest over global stability.

India’s foreign policy consistently demonstrates pragmatism prioritised over principles. Its engagement with nations like Iran underscores this, with energy investments balanced against relations with the U.S. and Israel. This opportunistic strategy, while serving India’s short-term objectives, creates a perception of an untrustworthy ally willing to play all sides. Such manoeuvring complicates efforts to build cohesive international coalitions and poses risks to global peace.

India’s expanding role in global arms proliferation exacerbates these concerns. Its growing defence industry, bolstered by ambitions of self-sufficiency and export, raises serious red flags. The sale of dual-capable BrahMos missiles to the Philippines, for instance, risks triggering an arms race in the Asia-Pacific region, undermining India’s professed commitment to the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR). Arms exports to Southeast Asia, Africa, and the Middle East often come with minimal oversight, further destabilising volatile regions and fuelling conflicts.

This unchecked proliferation highlights the inadequacies of international arms control frameworks, which fail to impose stringent regulations on conventional arms exports. India’s actions exacerbate an environment where military solutions take precedence over diplomacy, contributing to a dangerous global arms race. South Asia, in particular, bears the brunt of India’s military expansion, as Pakistan is compelled to respond to maintain strategic parity. The resulting arms race, coupled with the presence of nuclear weapons, increases the risk of miscalculations and crisis escalation.

India’s nuclear ambitions add another layer of complexity to regional and global security. While it presents its missile developments as deterrents within South Asia, the extended range of systems like the Agni series raises concerns about broader strategic objectives. These capabilities, which cover regions as far as Europe and parts of the U.S., have been largely overlooked by the West, which continues to bolster India as a counterbalance to China. This oversight risks destabilising the global security landscape and warrants urgent scrutiny.

Moreover, India’s nuclear programme has been marred by lapses in security and oversight. Incidents such as the accidental launch of a BrahMos missile into Pakistan in 2022 highlight alarming deficiencies in its command and control systems. Reports of nuclear material theft and weak safeguards further underscore the risks posed by India’s nuclear infrastructure. These vulnerabilities not only threaten regional stability but also create opportunities for non-state actors to exploit, amplifying global security risks.

Equally troubling is India’s involvement in state-sponsored terrorism. Allegations from Canada and the U.S. regarding India’s role in assassinations and cyberattacks against foreign nationals have shed light on its covert operations. The arrest of Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav in Pakistan, accused of orchestrating sabotage, reinforces these concerns. Such actions undermine India’s claims of being a responsible global actor and instead reveal a pattern of destabilising behaviour that jeopardises regional peace.

While India seeks to position itself as a pivotal player on the global stage, its actions tell a different story. Its historical duplicity, unchecked arms proliferation, nuclear security lapses, and involvement in state-sponsored terrorism paint a troubling picture. The international community must reassess its policies towards India, recognising the threat its actions pose to global peace. Instead of nurturing India’s military ambitions, the world must impose checks and balances to curb its destabilising influence and promote a more secure global environment.

Rabia Javed

The writer is a freelance columnist.