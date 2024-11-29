Friday, November 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

ADB provides $500mn loan to boost Pakistan's climate resilience

ADB provides $500mn loan to boost Pakistan's climate resilience
Web Desk
11:10 AM | November 29, 2024
National

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced the receipt of a $500 million policy-based loan from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), which will be added to Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves next week.

The loan, approved on October 29 under the Climate and Disaster Resilience Enhancement Program (CDREP), aims to bolster Pakistan’s capacity to address climate change and disaster risks. The initiative focuses on strengthening institutional planning, enhancing preparedness and response mechanisms, promoting inclusive investment in disaster risk reduction, and scaling up disaster risk financing through a risk-layered approach.

At the COP 29 Summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, Pakistan reaffirmed its commitment to protecting children and youth from the adverse impacts of climate change. Leaders signed the Declaration on Children, Youth, and Climate Action, pledging to prioritize the rights and needs of young people in climate policies.

Romina Khurshid Alam, the Prime Minister’s Coordinator on Climate Change, emphasized Pakistan’s dedication to integrating child rights into its climate policies, including the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) 3.0, which will be a key focus at COP30 in Brazil next year.

Pakistan sends humanitarian aid for war-affected Palestine, Lebanon

This move is significant for safeguarding the future of over 112 million children and young people in Pakistan who face the growing threat of climate-induced disasters and displacement.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1732863730.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024