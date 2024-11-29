Additional CS Iqbal Memon visits Sindh Safe City Authority Office

Mr. Mohammad , Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department, visited the office of the Sindh Safe City Authority.

During the visit, he toured the Mini Control Room/Monitoring Room, where DG Sindh Safe City Authority Asif Ijaz Sheikh showcased a live feed of the cameras installed in Karachi. He demonstrated the live capabilities of Pakistan's most advanced "FR" (Facial Recognition) and "ANPR" (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) features.

DG Safe City Asif Ijaz Sheikh explained that once the Karachi Safe City project is completed, all 12,000 cameras will be monitored through a live feed at the main Command and Control Center at the Sindh Safe Cities Authority headquarters. This project is expected to play a significant role in crime prevention and investigations in Karachi.