Friday, November 29, 2024
Ahsan Iqbal calls for education reforms

Web Desk
3:37 PM | November 29, 2024
Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal has stressed the urgency of education reforms to equip Pakistan’s youth for future challenges, highlighting the critical role of teachers in shaping future leaders.

Chairing a progress-review meeting on the Teacher Training Institute initiative, the minister emphasized reviving foundational ethics and fostering a global perspective among students. "Our education system must focus on teamwork, collaboration, and collective success," he said.

The meeting, attended by senior officials from the Planning and Education Ministries, included discussions on the National Institute of Excellence in Teacher Education’s (NIETE) collaboration with the LUMS School of Education to implement teacher training initiatives.

Ahsan Iqbal underscored the need to prepare 1.8 million current teachers for modern challenges and recruit 1 million additional teachers to meet demographic demands. He advocated for globally accredited training programs, drawing on best practices from Finland, Singapore, Australia, and Vietnam to integrate theory with practice and foster adaptability.

He proposed mandatory certifications for headmasters and headmistresses to assess leadership abilities and urged the public sector to equip schools with essential skills training. The minister highlighted that these reforms are vital to modernize education and achieve widespread societal progress.

