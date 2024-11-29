Ahsan Iqbal reviews progress on Jinnah Medical Research Center

Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Professor chaired a meeting on Friday to review the progress of the Jinnah Medical Complex (JMC) project, which has now been renamed the to emphasize its focus on advanced medical research and healthcare.

The meeting, attended by key officials including the Prime Minister's Coordinator on Health Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath, Secretary of National Health Services Prof. Khalid Saeed Akhtar, and CDA Chairman, featured a detailed presentation of the project’s master plan by Bostan Consultants.

The committee approved the plan, with the minister directing the integration of modern designs, green building principles, and a blend of traditional and advanced construction techniques, including precast structures, to ensure top-quality infrastructure.

The Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) will finalize the project’s design by February 2025, with necessary approvals expected by April 2025. A dedicated Project Management Unit (PMU) led by a project director will oversee the construction, supported by a specialized consultant to ensure timely completion.

To enhance the facility's offerings, proposed the inclusion of recreational facilities for medical students, such as a gymnasium, sports ground, and tennis court. Separate emergency entrances for patients and ambulances will be incorporated to improve efficiency.

“The will set new benchmarks in healthcare and education, benefiting the people of Pakistan and aligning with the government’s vision for a better future,” the minister remarked, expressing optimism about the project’s impact on healthcare infrastructure and medical education.