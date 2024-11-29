Friday, November 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

AJK police launches PITB-developed crime mapping system

Our Staff Reporter
November 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

Lahore  -  The Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K) Police have soft-launched the Crime Mapping System, an advanced technological solution developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

This initiative, part of the Crime Analytics and Smart Policing Pakistan Project, aims to enhance law enforcement capabilities through innovative ICT tools. The launch event, presided over by Muzaffarabad SSP Kamran Ali, was also virtually attended by senior police officials from all 10 districts of AJ&K, says a press release issued here on Thursday.

During the ceremony, PITB representatives from IT-Operations Wing, including Joint Director Rai Rashid, Senior Software Engineer Mamoon Sharif, and Program Manager Technical Abdul Waheed, delivered a detailed presentation. They provided an overview of the system’s features, showcasing how it enables real-time tracking and analysis of crime data. The system is designed to capture crime patterns and footprints effectively, empowering law enforcement agencies to make informed decisions and implement targeted strategies. In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “We have equipped the AJ&K Police with modern IT-based solutions to prevent crimes, and utilizing this technology will aid in devising effective strategies to combat criminal activities.”

Sindh CM directs completion of K-IV water project by next year

On behalf of AJ&K Police IG, Muzaffarabad SSP acknowledged PITB’s vital contribution to modernizing policing methods. PITB team members were also presented with shields as a token of appreciation for their commitment to advancing the technological capabilities of the AJ&K Police.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1732863730.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024