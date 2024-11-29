Friday, November 29, 2024
AJK President vows swift resolution of Kotli’s issues

Web Desk
3:31 PM | November 29, 2024
National

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has pledged to resolve all pending issues in Kotli district on a priority basis. Addressing a large public gathering at Captain House, hosted by Mayor Municipal Corporation Kotli Chaudhry Muhammad Taj on Wednesday, the president announced significant development initiatives and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to addressing public concerns.

Highlighting key projects, President Chaudhry revealed that construction of major and link roads in and around Kotli would commence shortly. He also announced a groundbreaking health package worth over 800 million rupees, termed a "revolutionary step" in improving the healthcare sector. This initiative, he said, would create employment opportunities for hundreds. Additionally, the president assured that an education package would soon follow to enhance the education system in the region.

Expressing gratitude for his warm welcome in Kotli, the president paid tribute to his late companion, Captain Sadruddin, lauding his selfless services to the community.

Barrister Chaudhry also strongly condemned India’s ongoing human rights violations in occupied Kashmir, particularly following the revocation of the region’s special status on August 5, 2019. "The oppression faced by Kashmiris continues unabated, with over one lakh martyred, thousands imprisoned, and countless families torn apart," he stated.

Reiterating his solidarity with the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir, the president urged every Kashmiri to amplify their voice for the right to self-determination on global platforms. He assured the AJK government of unwavering support for their struggle.

The public gathering, presided over by Presidential Advisor Chaudhry Muhammad Mehboob, was also addressed by Finance Minister Chaudhry Akhlaq, Minister for Higher Education Malik Zafar, and other dignitaries.

Web Desk

National

