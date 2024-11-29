Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt split battle takes $500 million twist

LOS ANGELES - and Angelina Jolie, who were once known as Hollywood’s golden couple, are now making headlines once again with their $500 million french winery. The ongoing drama between the former-couple took another twist, as Pitt’s legal team made few shocking claims that Jolie is currently hiding hundreds of most important emails which can literally reveal surprising details about the sale of their lucrative business. The never ending fight started when they first decided to split back in 2016. The limelight went straight to the Maria actress as she took a decision to sell her shares in winery. As per Pitt’s team, Jolie is refusing to give emails and handful documents that can play crucial role in the legal court war between the two celebrities. The property which the ex-lovers bought together at the peak of their romance became the biggest reason of their current breakup drama. The Wolfs actor offered his ex-wife $54.4 million as her share in the place, but she decided to sold it to business man Shefler in $64 million. The 60-year-old actor is now upset and requesting court to cancel the deal, as he expressed his disappointment and said that it is not fair. However, Angelina Jolie and shocked their fans with heartbreaking news of their split eight years ago. The divorce soon turned out to be an ugly conflict between the two actors. In the meanwhile, after a year of multiple sightings together, Angelina Jolie and rapper Akala were speculated to be in a relationship. However, the 40-year-old rapper has put the rumours to rest by an unexpected move at a Christmas party this week.

Akala arrived at the Rosewood London hotel’s Christmas party with Chanelle Newman, who he introduced to the other guests as his “girlfriend.” Chanelle, who is a film producer, is reportedly friends with the Maleficent actress herself. Although the pair has been under dating speculations, their friendship is purely platonic, as a source told People Magazine. The trio “all work together” with Akala’s partner always accompanying them to “every event,” added the source. This comes after an In Touch report reported in May that Angelina and Akala have been in a relationship for “more than a year.” The Girl, Interrupted actress was spotted leaving a Venice hotel with the rapper during Venice Film Festival, which added fuel to the fire of romance rumours. However, the insider clarified, “She and Akala are not dating. She is friends with him and his partner, Chanelle, who was also there.” They further added that the duo has been friends for “several years” due to their shared “passion when it comes to social and humanitarian causes.” They have seemingly worked together on “several collabs over the years that focus on global issues like human rights. Angie speaks very highly of him.”