Friday, November 29, 2024
Armed Forces Farming Inc

November 29, 2024
The Punjab Government’s decision to allocate cultivated farmland to a corporate farming venture of the Pakistan Army raises significant concerns.

First, it is inappropriate for the defence forces of a nation with millions of unemployed youth to engage in commercial farming. This move risks undermining food security, alienating the youth, and distracting the army from its primary duty of national defence.

Second, Pakistan is already water-stressed, and there is insufficient water to support new farms. However, a shift to modern irrigation techniques, such as drip and sprinkler systems, could save 30-60% of water while boosting farm productivity by 50%. This approach could alleviate poverty and expand farming sustainably.

Instead of venturing into farming, the army’s corporate entity should focus on manufacturing and installing advanced irrigation systems nationwide. This would address water scarcity, enhance food security, and allow the army to contribute meaningfully without straying from its core responsibilities.

SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER P.ENGR.,

Islamabad.

